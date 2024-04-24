Scott & Selber Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.9% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $159.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.27 and a 12-month high of $161.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

