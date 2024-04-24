Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,536 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 338,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

