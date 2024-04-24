Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE PM opened at $97.66 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $92.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 444.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 328,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

