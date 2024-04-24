Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.86

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 63076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.13.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 40,841.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 61,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
