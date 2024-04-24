839 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.71.

NYSE BA opened at $175.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.65, a PEG ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.19. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.53 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

