Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Trimmed by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.