Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,700 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.90 and a 200-day moving average of $219.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

