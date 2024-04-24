Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Plans Dividend of GBX 20.70

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.70 ($0.26) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,695 ($33.29) on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,804.50 ($22.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,765 ($34.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,010.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,367.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,299.26.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

