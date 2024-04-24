Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 169,869 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,869 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of FENY opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.55. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $27.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

