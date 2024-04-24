MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Declares Dividend of $0.27

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2731 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from MTR’s previous dividend of $0.13.

MTR Stock Performance

Shares of MTR stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. MTR has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Get MTR alerts:

MTR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.