MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Declares Dividend of $0.27

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2731 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from MTR’s previous dividend of $0.13.
MTR Stock Performance
Shares of MTR stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. MTR has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $15.00.
MTR Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MTR
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.