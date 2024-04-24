Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

BIPC opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.