Demars Financial Group LLC Invests $14.52 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 384,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,516,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 7.8% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 151,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

