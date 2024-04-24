Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 4,193 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 2.2% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 665,370 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $8,492,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $6,225,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $5,389,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.2 %

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $15.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

