Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $134,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20,425.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $68,084,000 after purchasing an additional 301,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $275.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $278.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

