Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

CarMax Stock Up 2.7 %

CarMax stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile



CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.



