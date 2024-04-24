Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Trading Down 0.4%

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $145.97 and last traded at $145.97. 964,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,003,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average of $179.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

