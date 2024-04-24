Foster & Motley Inc. Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,063,000 after buying an additional 1,423,517 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 176.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after purchasing an additional 836,474 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 39.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,255,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,052,000 after purchasing an additional 356,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 154.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 329,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

HAS stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

