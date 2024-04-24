California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 81,933 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,048,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 81,933 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,053,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 549.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.43.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $274.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

