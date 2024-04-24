RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

