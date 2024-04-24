Hemnet Group AB (publ) (HMNTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on May 17th

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HMNTY opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. Hemnet Group AB has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $33.55.
About Hemnet Group AB (publ)
