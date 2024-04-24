Hemnet Group AB (publ) (HMNTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on May 17th

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HMNTY opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. Hemnet Group AB has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

About Hemnet Group AB (publ)

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

