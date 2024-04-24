Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8,285.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $194.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $205.99.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.