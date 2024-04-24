Sigma Planning Corp Sells 40,944 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,944 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

