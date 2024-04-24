ACNB (ACNB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.
ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 27.53%. On average, analysts expect ACNB to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ACNB Stock Performance
Shares of ACNB opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. ACNB has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $48.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About ACNB
ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.
