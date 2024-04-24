CEMEX (CX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.50%. On average, analysts expect CEMEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CX opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Barclays cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

View Our Latest Report on CX

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.