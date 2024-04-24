CEMEX (CX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.50%. On average, analysts expect CEMEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CEMEX Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE:CX opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CEMEX
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.