Oshkosh (OSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Oshkosh has set its FY guidance at $10.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 10.250-10.250 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OSK opened at $120.43 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

