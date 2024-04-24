Roku (ROKU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Roku to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roku Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. Roku has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82.

Insider Activity at Roku

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

