Contrasting Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW) and Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD)

Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW) and Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sun Pacific and Ziff Davis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Pacific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ziff Davis $1.36 billion 1.79 $41.50 million $0.82 64.60

Ziff Davis has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Pacific.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Ziff Davis 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sun Pacific and Ziff Davis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ziff Davis has a consensus price target of $81.17, indicating a potential upside of 53.23%. Given Ziff Davis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ziff Davis is more favorable than Sun Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Pacific and Ziff Davis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Pacific N/A N/A N/A Ziff Davis 3.04% 13.97% 7.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Ziff Davis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ziff Davis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ziff Davis beats Sun Pacific on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Pacific

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business. Sun Pacific Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com. It also offers gaming and entertainment content under the IGN Entertainment and Humble Bundle brands; and information on internet connectivity under the Ookla, Ekahau, Downdetector, and RootMetrics brands. The company also offers digital content and information services for health and wellness consumers under the Everyday Health, DailyOM, Lose It!, Diabetes Daily, Castle Connolly, and Migraine Again brands; pregnancy and parenting content under the BabyCenter, Emma's Diary, and What to Expect brands; and Medpage Today that delivers medical news. In addition, the company offers PRIME Education, a medical education program for healthcare professionals; and Health eCareers, a digital portal for healthcare professionals. Further, it provides endpoint and email security, security awareness training, secure backup and file sharing, and virtual private network solutions under the IPVanish, VIPRE, Livedrive, Inspired eLearning, and SugarSync brands; and email marketing and delivery solutions, search engine optimization tools, and voice and text communication services under the Campaigner, iContact, SMTP, Kickbox, MOZ Pro, MOZ Local, Stat Analytics, eVoice, and Line2 brands. The company was formerly known as j2 Global, Inc. and changed its name to Ziff Davis, Inc. in October 2021. Ziff Davis, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

