Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $443.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Denny’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 26,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Denny’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

