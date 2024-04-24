StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of CSTR opened at $20.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CapStar Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 153,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the third quarter worth about $119,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

