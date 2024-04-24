StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Price Performance
Shares of CSTR opened at $20.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $20.20.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CapStar Financial
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.