Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.69.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$328,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$43,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,392 shares of company stock worth $1,867,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$30.29 and a 52 week high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. Analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.302673 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 53.23%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

