Financial Contrast: Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) & Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Tower One Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.16 billion 0.34 -$500.00 million ($5.05) -3.11 Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.00 -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Tower One Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telephone and Data Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

80.0% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Tower One Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Telephone and Data Systems and Tower One Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 67.51%.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Tower One Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems -9.69% 0.21% 0.08% Tower One Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Tower One Wireless on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telephone and Data Systems



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products. It also provides replace and repair services; Trade-In program through which it buys customers' used equipment; internet connections and all-home Wi-Fi services; TDS TV+, an integrated cloud television platform that offers video content and features; local and long-distance telephone service, voice over internet protocol, and enhanced services; broadband, IP-based services, and hosted voice and video collaboration services; and communication services in underserved areas. The company sells its products through retail stores, direct and indirect sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through ecommerce and telesales. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Tower One Wireless



Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

