Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.63 ($35.77).

Stevanato Group Trading Up 2.6 %

STVN opened at €27.22 ($28.96) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.48. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €23.00 ($24.47) and a 1-year high of €36.30 ($38.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.20) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,274,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 559,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Stevanato Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

