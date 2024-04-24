StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIX. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.31.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

