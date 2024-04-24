Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $80.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a negative return on equity of 90.17%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 378,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

