Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Alexander & Baldwin’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

ALEX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE ALEX opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 489.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 60,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,220 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 222.50%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

