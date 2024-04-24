Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $76.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTDR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

NYSE MTDR opened at $65.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

