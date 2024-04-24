GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Coverage Initiated at Melius

Stock analysts at Melius began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Melius’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEV. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.38.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova
GE Vernova Price Performance
Institutional Trading of GE Vernova
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.