GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Coverage Initiated at Melius

Stock analysts at Melius began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Melius’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEV. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.38.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $147.82 on Monday. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

