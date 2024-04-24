Analysts Offer Predictions for Kraken Robotics Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:PNG)

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kraken Robotics in a research report issued on Friday, April 19th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of PNG opened at C$1.02 on Monday. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of C$0.35 and a one year high of C$1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$209.20 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

