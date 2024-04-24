The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $85.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company.

Timken Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.24. Timken has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Timken will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,247,000 after acquiring an additional 178,870 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Timken by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,159,000 after acquiring an additional 109,767 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

