GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after buying an additional 1,626,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 18.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,520,000 after buying an additional 6,064,950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,719,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,893,191. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

