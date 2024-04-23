Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 193.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,740 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,246 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,322,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 399,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.87 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,157.23%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

