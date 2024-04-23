Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Raised by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,084. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

