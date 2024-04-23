Financial Perspectives Inc Purchases 183 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after buying an additional 943,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Airbnb by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after buying an additional 813,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,674 shares of company stock worth $73,516,515 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB traded up $4.34 on Tuesday, hitting $160.95. 3,434,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.65.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

