Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avidbank Price Performance

OTC AVBH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979. Avidbank has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

