Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 6,000 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Suzano were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 196,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Suzano by 693.0% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 317,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 277,471 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Suzano by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 69,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Suzano by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 656,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 81,264 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,637. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. On average, analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

