Grace & White Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 119,520 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.49% of Frequency Electronics worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity at Frequency Electronics

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,602,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,921.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEIM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. 16,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,455. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.

Frequency Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.