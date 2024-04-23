Grace & White Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,208 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 1.49% of Graham worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Graham by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:GHM traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 61,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,030. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

