Grace & White Inc. NY Buys 125,575 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 525,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,575 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 3.06% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 25.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 83,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

WPRT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 51,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.45. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $12.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Free Report ) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The auto parts company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPRT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

