Grace & White Inc. NY Buys 700 Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,992 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 4.57% of HMN Financial worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

HMN Financial Price Performance

HMN Financial stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. 2,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.15.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

HMN Financial Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

