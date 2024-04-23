Grace & White Inc. NY Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KE. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 295,951 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,761,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. 84,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $421.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.60 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KE. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.